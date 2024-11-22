Dylan Laube News: Larger role awaits in Week 12

Laube is "expected to be a big part of the game plan" in Sunday's game against the Broncos with fellow Raiders running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadricep) both nursing injuries, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Neither Mattison nor White has taken part in the Raiders' first two Week 12 practices, and both look to be trending toward sitting out Sunday. Ameer Abdullah is the No. 3 back on the depth chart and has suited up in all 10 of the Raiders' games this season, but he's been deployed largely as a special-teams contributor and change-of-pace/passing-down specialist on offense behind Mattison and White. With that in mind, Abdullah's role may not change dramatically in Week 12, which could pave the way for Laube to see more extensive work after he had been a healthy inactive for each of Las Vegas' last three games before its Week 10 bye. A 2024 sixth-round pick out of New Hampshire, Laube played just one snap on offense across Las Vegas' first six contests of the season and fell out of favor after fumbling on his first NFL carry in a Week 6 loss to the Steelers. Head coach Antonio Pierce has said that Laube has bounced back well from the miscue and has impressed with his effort in practices over the last few weeks, and the rookie looks like he'll now get a shot at redemption Sunday. Laube posted meager numbers in three preseason outings (10 carries for 28 yards, one catch for six yards on four targets and a lost fumble), but he excelled as a three-down workhorse during his collegiate career and had drawn positive reviews from the Las Vegas staff early in training camp.