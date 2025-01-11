Dylan Laube News: Underwhelming rookie campaign

Laube returned a kickoff for 19 yards, but he logged just one offensive snap in the Raiders' Week 18 loss to the Chargers.

Laube concluded his 2024 campaign with just one carry for no gain and a lost fumble across 10 games, also returning six kickoffs for 164 yards. The sixth rounder's rookie season was especially disappointing when considering the litany of injuries suffered by his backfield mates, as each of Alexander Mattison, Zamir White (quadriceps), Ameer Abdullah (foot) and Sincere McCormick (ankle) missed time. Laube has three years remaining on his contract in Las Vegas, but playing time nor a roster spot are guaranteed in 2025 with the Raiders slated to hire a new head coach and general manager.