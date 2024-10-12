Ed Oliver Injury: Won't return in Week 6

Oliver (hamstring) has been deemed out for Monday's clash against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Oliver will miss his second straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last week. The veteran defensive lineman did not practice in any capacity this week, so he could be in danger of missing Week 7 as well. In Oliver's absence, DeWayne Carter logged his highest snap count of the season last Sunday, and he could again see extended work against the Jets on Monday Night Football.