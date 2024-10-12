Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ed Oliver headshot

Ed Oliver Injury: Won't return in Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Oliver (hamstring) has been deemed out for Monday's clash against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Oliver will miss his second straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last week. The veteran defensive lineman did not practice in any capacity this week, so he could be in danger of missing Week 7 as well. In Oliver's absence, DeWayne Carter logged his highest snap count of the season last Sunday, and he could again see extended work against the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Ed Oliver
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News