Eli Pancol News: Signs with Jacksonville
Pancol is signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.
Pancol had a productive career at Duke as he amassed 1710 yards and 14 touchdowns on 130 receptions across his five seasons with the Blue Devils. He will face an uphill battle to make the team's final roster as their receiver room is currently crowded with talent, and he is thus more likely to end up on the practice squad.
