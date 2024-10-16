Elijah Moore News: Not on injury report

Moore (rib) doesn't appear on the Browns' Week 7 injury report.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, head coach Kevin Stefanski relayed after this Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles that Moore was dealing with a rib issue, however that's evidently not a concern for the wideout as this weekend's contest against the Bengals approaches. Through six games to date, Moore has caught 16 of his 23 targets for 95 yards, but going forward he could see added opportunities in Cleveland's offense following the departure Amari Cooper, who led the team with 53 targets prior to the his trade to the Bills on Tuesday.