Elijah Moore News: Target leader in win

Moore caught eight of 12 targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens in Week 8.

Moore established season highs in catches, targets and yards, and he wasn't the only receiver to benefit from Jameis Winston taking over at quarterback for the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles). Winston wasn't perfect -- he lost a fumble and two passes could easily have been intercepted -- but he guided the offense to its most points scored this season and made onlookers wonder what could have been had head coach Kevin Stefanski replaced Watson sooner. Moore has 14 catches on 18 targets for 122 yards the last two weeks and may have resuscitated a season that had been going nowhere after the first six games.