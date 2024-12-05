Fantasy Football
Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore News: Turns in full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Moore (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.

The Browns listed Moore as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, but the wideout cleared up any concern about his health by taking every rep a day later. Moore tied or set season highs in receptions (eight), receiving yards (114) and targets (14) in the Browns' Week 13 loss to the Broncos, and he could be in store for another busy day Sunday in Pittsburgh. Cedric Tillman (concussion) has yet to take part in practice this week and looks to be trending toward a second straight absence, which would leave more looks in the passing game available for Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

Elijah Moore
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
