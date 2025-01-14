Emanuel Wilson News: Four touches in wild-card loss

Wilson rushed three times for six yards and caught one of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card loss to the Eagles.

Wilson was mostly an afterthought Sunday, as his six rushing yards counted for his lowest rushing total since Week 15. The 25-year-old running back played just 11 of the Packers' 66 offensive snaps in the contest, behind fellow running backs Josh Jacobs (41) and Chris Brooks (16). Wilson finished the 2024 regular season with 103 carries for 502 yards and four touchdowns, adding eleven receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. Wilson proved to be a solid depth option for Green Bay this season, but he'll enter this offseason as an exclusive rights free agent. If the Packers make Wilson a qualifying offer, he'll be back with the team in 2025. If not, the Fort Valley State University product will be able to sign with any other team ahead of next season.