Eric Kendricks Injury: Now dealing with shoulder injury

Kendricks (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Kendricks was unable to suit up for Week 6 against the Lions due to a calf injury. He appears to be past that particular issue, but he's now dealing with a shoulder injury that limited him during Wednesday's practice session. Kendricks will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against San Francisco. Through the first five games of the regular season, Kendricks logged 52 tackles (24 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups (including an interception) and one forced fumble.