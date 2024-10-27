Eric Kendricks News: Ready to go for SNF

Kendricks (shoulder) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the 49ers.

Kendricks popped up on the injury report with a shoulder issue at practice this week, but he now appears to have moved past the issue in time for Week 8. The linebacker missed the team's loss to the Lions in Week 6 due to a calf injury, which he has also recovered from. Kendricks has compiled 52 total tackles (24 solo tackles), including 2.0 sacks, while also securing an interception and a forced fumble over five games in 2024.