Eric Tomlinson News: Receives elevation for Week 15

The Chargers elevated Tomlinson from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday in advance of Sunday's battle versus the Buccaneers, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlinson began the campaign on Los Angeles' active roster and caught two of four targets for nine yards through eight contests. The veteran tight end was released in early November but quickly signed to the team's practice squad, and he'll get his first elevation Sunday. Tomlinson is needed as a depth option at tight end with Will Dissly (shoulder) ruled out against Tampa Bay.