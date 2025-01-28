Erick All Injury: In danger of missing 2025 season

All (knee) is a candidate to miss the entire 2025 campaign due to the right ACL tear he sustained early November, Paul Dehner of The Athletic reports.

All's ACL tear has been diagnosed as severe enough that two surgeries will be required for his right knee to return to full health. The first procedure has already occurred, and the second -- which will effectively kickstart the normal recovery timetable for such an injury -- is expected in the early months of the offseason. All managed to impress in his nine appearances (six starts) as a rookie, in which he secured 20 of 22 targets for 158. Further updates on All's health figure to arrive in the offseason, but it looks like a real possibility that the 2024 fourth-round pick could be sidelined his entire sophomore campaign.