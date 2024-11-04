Erick All Injury: Suffers season-ending ACL tear

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said All suffered an ACL tear in his right knee in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders and will miss the rest of the season, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The setback is a devastating one for All, who has now torn the ACL in his right knee for the second time in just over a year after he previously sustained the injury Oct. 14, 2023 during his final collegiate season at Iowa. Despite not being cleared for full practices with the Bengals until mid-August after being drafted in the fourth round in April, All had gotten off to a strong start to his rookie season, recording 20 receptions for 158 yards and no touchdowns on 22 targets through Cincinnati's first nine games. All's absence for the remainder of the season could open up extra reps for the four healthy tight ends on Cincinnati's 53-man roster (Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson and Tanner McLachlan).