Evan Williams Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Williams (quadriceps) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is unlikely to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears due to a quadriceps injury that he suffered in practice leading up to the Packers' Week 16 win against the Saints, though he's expected to be back for the start of the playoffs. With Zayne Anderson (concussion) and Javon Bullard (ankle) also working through injuries, Kitan Oladapo could start at safety alongside Xavier McKinney in Week 18.