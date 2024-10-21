Evan Williams News: Continues impressive campaign

Williams recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

Williams led the Packers in total tackles once again in Week 7, bringing his season total up to 26 tackles. The 2024 fourth-round pick hasn't looked back since earning his first start in Week 5's win over the Rams, playing 100-percent of the Packers' defensive snaps in two of his last three games. Expect Williams to continue starting alongside Xavier McKinney in what now appears to be one of the best safety duos in the NFL.