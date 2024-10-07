Evan Williams News: Impresses in first NFL start

Williams recorded 10 total tackles (four solo) and defended two passes in the Packers' 24-19 win over the Rams.

The 2024 fourth-round pick made the first start of his young NFL career Sunday, as Green Bay shifted Keisean Nixon to outside corner and moved Javon Bullard to nickel in the absence of Jaire Alexander (groin). Williams took full advantage of his increased opportunities in Week 5, leading the Packers' defense in total tackles and tying Xavier McKinney for the lead in passes defended. Don't be surprised if Williams sees more work with the Packers' first-team defense moving forward, regardless of the injuries Green Bay's defense is dealing with.