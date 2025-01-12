Fantasy Football
Evan Williams headshot

Evan Williams News: Will play in wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Williams (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 15 against the Seahawks, which was severe enough for him to not play or practice over the final three weeks of the regular season. He managed to return to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant in all three sessions this past week, and he's done enough to be cleared to play Sunday. Williams and Xavier McKinney will serve as Green Bay's starting safeties while Javon Bullard and Kitan Oladapo operate as the backups due to Zayne Anderson (concussion) being inactive.

Evan Williams
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
