Gabe Davis Injury: Inactive Sunday

Davis (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Davis logged limited practices this past week, before approaching the contest listed as questionable. With Christian Kirk (collarbone) out for the season and Davis sidelined, Brian Thomas (who had been listed as questionable with a chest injury as well, but is active Sunday) is in a position to lead the Jaguars' Week 9 wideout corps, with added opportunities in the team's passing game available for fellow wideouts Parker Washington and Tim Jones, along with tight ends Evan Engram and Brenton Strange.