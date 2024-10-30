Gabe Davis Injury: Limited in practice

Davis (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Davis made an early exit from Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers, with coach Doug Pederson then saying Monday that the wideout avoided a major injury and "should be fine" for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. Fellow Jags wideout Brian Thomas (chest) is also in the day-to-day category, while Christian Kirk (collarbone) wasn't so lucky and will miss the rest of the year. Davis and Thomas both wore non-contact jerseys during Wednesday's practice, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. Kirk's absence could push a few more targets toward Davis, although the former Bill hasn't made much of a case for himself this year, failing to live up to a three-year, $39 million contract.