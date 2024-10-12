Gabe Davis Injury: Looks likely for Sunday's game

Davis (knee) is expected to suit up in London on Sunday for Jacksonville's Week 6 contest versus the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davis is dealing with a knee injury that resulted in in a designation of questionable heading into the weekend. The wideout managed a trio of limited practices during the week, which appears to be sufficient for him to suit up Sunday. If Davis is active as expected, he'll likely function as Jacksonville's No. 3 receiver, a role that has led to a modest 12-159-0 receiving line through five weeks on the campaign.