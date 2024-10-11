Fantasy Football
Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable for Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after being limited in practice this week, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

If available versus Chicago, Davis -- who led Jaguars wide receivers with a 78 percent snap share in the team's Week 5 win over the Colts -- will continue to maintain his key role alongside fellow WRs Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas. Fortunately for those considering him in fantasy lineups this weekend, the Jaguars kick off at 9:30 AM ET in Lindon on Sunday.

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
