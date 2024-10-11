Gabe Davis Injury: Questionable for Week 6

Davis (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after being limited in practice this week, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

If available versus Chicago, Davis -- who led Jaguars wide receivers with a 78 percent snap share in the team's Week 5 win over the Colts -- will continue to maintain his key role alongside fellow WRs Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas. Fortunately for those considering him in fantasy lineups this weekend, the Jaguars kick off at 9:30 AM ET in Lindon on Sunday.