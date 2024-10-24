Gabe Davis Injury: Stays limited in practice

Davis (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The Jaguars haven't indicated that Davis suffered a setback with his knee coming out of this past Sunday's win over the Patriots, but since he's been limited in both of the team's first two Week 8 practices, the receiver may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's matchup with the Packers. While suiting up in each of the Jaguars' first seven games, Davis has played at least two-thirds of the snaps in every contest while recording 18 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 35 targets.