Gabe Davis Injury: Trending toward sitting Week 9

Davis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but appears to be a "longshot" to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though head coach Doug Pederson characterized Davis as a game-time decision when he last spoke to the media Friday, the receiver seemingly hasn't made enough progress from the shoulder injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to Green Bay to give it a go in Week 9. Davis practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday, but unless his condition has dramatically improved when he's evaluated early Sunday, he'll likely be included on Jacksonville's inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. With Christian Kirk (collarbone) out for the season and Davis expected to sit out Sunday, added opportunities in the passing game should be available for wideouts Parker Washington and Tim Jones as well as tight ends Evan Engram and Brenton Strange. Brian Thomas (chest) -- who is listed as questionable but expected to play -- should also be locked in as Jacksonville's No. 1 option at receiver.