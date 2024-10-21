Fantasy Football
Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis News: Quiet in Week 7 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 9:34am

Davis secured one of two targets for 13 yards during the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday in London.

Davis saw his lowest target total of the season, a development that came at least in part due to the fact that Jacksonville commanded a sizeable lead for the majority of Sunday's contest. He figures to be more involved versus Green Bay in Week 8, but with all of Christian Kirk, rookie first-round pick Brian Thomas and tight end Evan Engram healthy, Davis may be fourth or fifth in the pecking order for targets from Trevor Lawrence.

Gabe Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars
