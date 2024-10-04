Fantasy Football
Gabe Davis News: Ready for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 1:25pm

Davis (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

For a second week in a row, Davis operated with a cap on his practice reps due to a shoulder injury. However, unlike last week, when he was listed as questionable before suiting up this past Sunday at Houston, he's clear ahead of Week 5 action. Davis has handled at least a 76 percent snap share in all four games this season, but his 21 targets have amounted to just nine catches for 121 yards and no touchdowns.

