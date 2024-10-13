Gabe Davis News: Suiting up Sunday

Davis (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears in London.

Davis was a limited participant in practice all week due to the knee injury, but the Jaguars saw enough from the veteran wideout to sign off on him playing in the London game. With rookie first-round pick Brian Thomas already emerging as a top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and with tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) making his return Sunday following a four-game absence, Davis could find himself fourth or fifth in the pecking order for looks in the Jaguars passing game behind some combination of Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne, Thomas and Engram.