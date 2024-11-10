Gabe Davis News: Suiting up Sunday

Davis (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Davis will return to the lineup after sitting out the Jaguars' Week 9 loss to the Eagles with the shoulder injury. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but the Jaguars haven't indicated that he'll face any restrictions with his snap count Sunday. Davis should get all the playing time he can handle in a Jaguars receiving corps that will be without Christian Kirk (collarbone) for the rest of the season, but Davis' fantasy prospects could be hindered by Jacksonville breaking in a new quarterback in Mac Jones this weekend. He'll be filling in for Trevor Lawrence, who is seemingly being viewed as week-to-week with an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.