Gabe Davis News: Three receptions in win

Davis caught three of four targets for 38 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 37-34 win against the Colts.

The 25-year-old's only major contribution Sunday came on a 21-yard reception during the second quarter, but he negated that gain by losing a fumble. He was also called for offensive pass interference on the play, which Indianapolis obviously declined. Davis' 78 percent snap share led Jacksonville's wide receivers, but he once again wasn't a featured component of the passing game. Christian Kirk has settled in after a slow start to the season, while rookie Brian Thomas has emerged as the offense's playmaker through the air.