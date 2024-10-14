Garrett Wilson News: Back-to-back games over 100 yards

Wilson caught eight of 10 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Wilson put the Jets up 10-7 with a five-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, but that turned out to be New York's last lead of the game. He has exceeded 100 receiving yards in consecutive games after averaging 47.8 receiving yards in Weeks 1-4, so Wilson's trending up ahead of a Week 7 trip to Pittsburgh for SNF. Wilson has also scored a touchdown in three of the last four games as he continues to improve his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.