Garrett Wilson News: Does little with 10 targets

Wilson caught five of 10 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Wilson dusted the Seattle cornerback with a slant-and-go route in the second quarter, but Aaron Rodgers missed him wide open in the end zone, and Rodgers threw a pick-six on the very next play while Wilson was still left searching for his first catch of the game. The standout wide receiver finished the first half with just three yards but got involved coming out of the locker room with a 17-yard catch on the first play of the third quarter. Wilson ultimately finished second on the team in receiving yards, 25 behind Davante Adams, as Rodgers threw for only 185 yards. Up next for Wilson is a Week 14 road game against the stout Dolphins secondary.