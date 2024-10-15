Garrett Wilson News: Faces new competition for targets

Wilson could see his target share in the Jets passing attack take a hit after New York acquired Davante Adams (hamstring) from Las Vegas on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional third-round pick, Lucas Hutcherson of SNY.tv reports.

Wilson has been the clear top wideout through his first two-plus seasons in New York, and he turned in 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2022 and 2023 despite substandard quarterback play. After a slow first four games of the 2024 season with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers under center, Wilson has gotten in sync with the veteran signal-caller over the last two contests, hauling in 21 of 33 targets for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Though he should continue to see plenty of involvement in the passing game moving forward, the arrival of Adams -- a six-time Pro Bowler who previously spent eight seasons in Green Bay with Rodgers -- likely means that Wilson won't have as clear of a path to being a No. 1 option. On the other hand, the addition of Adams should help divert some attention from Wilson, and perhaps lead to higher-quality looks that uplift the Jets offense as a whole. Wilson still profiles as a must-start fantasy option in nearly every format, even if his weekly ceiling is no longer quite as high with another target hog in Adams in the mix.