Garrett Wilson News: Leading receiver in Week 8 loss

Wilson caught five of eight targets for 113 yards in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson's 27-yard catch down to the 1-yard line in the second quarter set up Xavier Gipson's go-ahead touchdown catch on the next play. Wilson added a 26-yard catch later in the second quarter and a 35-yard grab in the third quarter to easily lead the Jets in receiving yards. Davante Adams was a distant second with 54 receiving yards. Wilson has caught 10 of 17 targets for 174 yards in two games since Adams' arrival, so Wilson maintains a prominent role heading into Thursday's home game against a Texans secondary that's been susceptible to big plays.