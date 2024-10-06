Garrett Wilson News: Racks up 13 catches in loss

Wilson recorded 13 receptions on 22 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings.

Wilson benefitted from the Jets falling behind 17-0 before halftime and impressively drew 22 of the team's 51 targets. That was the primary reason for optimism in the performance, as he still struggled to pair up efficiently with Aaron Rodgers by averaging only 4.6 yards per target. Despite that concerning sign, Wilson's productivity in this game was positive, headlined by his second touchdown and first 100-yard effort of the campaign.