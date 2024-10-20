Garrett Wilson News: Ties Adams for team targets lead

Wilson caught five of nine targets for 61 yards and caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Wilson's first game after the arrival of trade acquisition Davante Adams was a mixed bag. Wilson caught a two-point conversion to put the Jets up 15-6 in the second quarter, but he was the intended receiver on both of Aaron Rodgers' interceptions during Pittsburgh's ensuing 31-0 run, with the second of those bouncing off Wilson's chest and right to a defender. The two big-name wide receivers had nine targets apiece in Sunday's loss, suggesting they are capable of co-existing, and Wilson posted his third-highest receiving yardage total of the season. Wilson will look to find more success in a Week 8 rematch with a Patriots defense that held him to a season-low 33 receiving yards in Week 3.