Geno Smith Injury: Set for tests on knee Monday

Coach Mike Macdonald said after Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Packers that Smith will undergo additional testing on his knee injury Monday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith didn't return after suffering the injury in the third quarter, as Sam Howell played the remainder of the game. Macdonald added that Smith's knee looks okay structurally, but the results of additional tests will determine whether Smith will need to miss additional time. Seattle's next game falls on Sunday in Week 16 against the Vikings.