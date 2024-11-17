Geno Smith News: Hero in upset victory

Smith completed 25 of 32 pass attempts for 221 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Smith was the hero for the Seahawks when he scrambled untouched for a 16-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of Sunday's upset win. The 34-year-old benefited from the departure of Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) early in the second half, as most of his production came after the 49ers' elite defender left the contest. Smith's lone blemish came on a broken third down attempt that resulted in a lame duck interception for the defense. The 5-5 Seahawks have made the NFC West a lot tighter ahead of next Sunday's home matchup against the first-place Cardinals.