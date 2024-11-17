Fantasy Football
Geno Smith

Geno Smith News: Hero in upset victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Smith completed 25 of 32 pass attempts for 221 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.

Smith was the hero for the Seahawks when he scrambled untouched for a 16-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of Sunday's upset win. The 34-year-old benefited from the departure of Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) early in the second half, as most of his production came after the 49ers' elite defender left the contest. Smith's lone blemish came on a broken third down attempt that resulted in a lame duck interception for the defense. The 5-5 Seahawks have made the NFC West a lot tighter ahead of next Sunday's home matchup against the first-place Cardinals.

Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
