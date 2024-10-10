Geno Smith News: Mixed performance in Week 6 loss

Smith completed 30 of 52 passes for 312 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and rushed once for no gain in the Seahawks' 36-24 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Smith was able to post his third 300-yard effort of the season, but it was partly marred by his second multi-interception tally. Both of Smith's picks were particularly costly, with the first short-circuiting the opening possession of the game at the 49ers' two-yard line and the second coming in Seattle territory just before the midway point of the fourth quarter and the Seahawks down by six. Smith did distribute the ball in impressive fashion while connecting with eight different targets overall, and he's now put up over 50 pass attempts in two of the last three games. Smith next takes aim at the Falcons in a Week 7 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 20.