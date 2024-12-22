Geno Smith News: Posts big numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 43 pass attempts for 314 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while taking his only carry for eight yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Minnesota.
Smith was cleared from the knee injury that forced him out of last week's contest against Green Bay prior to Sunday's kickoff, and the end result was a strong performance from a fantasy perspective. It was the veteran arm's second game of the season with three touchdown passes thrown and the fifth time he has eclipsed the 300-yard mark through 15 starts. Smith's passing volume (3,937 yards) has helped offset a mediocre 17:15 TD:INT this campaign. With the minor knee injury in the rear-view mirror, Smith makes for a fine play in Week 17 against the lowly Bears on Thursday Night Football.