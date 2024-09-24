George Holani Injury: Out of action

The Seahawks placed Holani on the practice squad injured list Tuesday with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Elevated from the practice squad for the Seahawks' Week 2 win over the Patriots, Holani played six snaps -- all on special teams -- in what was his NFL debut. However, Holani sustained an ankle injury in that contest, which was likely why he wasn't elevated ahead of the Week 3 win over the Dolphins, even though top back Kenneth Walker (oblique) missed a second straight contest. As a result of landing on the practice squad/injured list, Holani won't be eligible to play in any of the Seahawks' next four games.