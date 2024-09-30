George Kittle Injury: Deemed 'day-to-day' this week

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Kittle (ribs) will be "day-to-day" this week, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

During Sunday's win against the Patriots, Kittle was announced as questionable to return due to a rib injury at halftime, but he was able to join the 49ers offense for the team's first offensive possession of the second half and play out the remainder of the contest. His snap share (94 percent) didn't deviate from his normal workload, and he finished with four catches (on four targets) for 45 yards and one touchdown. Because of Shanahan's comments, Kittle likely isn't in danger of sitting out this coming Sunday versus the Cardinals, but he may endure some practice limitations Wednesday through Friday.