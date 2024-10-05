George Kittle Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Kittle (ribs) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday versus the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle missed a pair of practices during Week 5 prep but was able to return to a limited practice session Friday. The limited session looks to have been enough for the 49ers to feel confident about Kittle's chances of playing Sunday, and it doesn't appear that he'll have any limitations. Kittle missed Week 3 against the Rams due to a hamstring injury, then hurt his ribs in the first half of the team's Week 4 win against New England but was able to return after halftime and finish out the contest. An official ruling on Kittle's status for Sunday's game will come around 2:35 p.m. ET, when the 49ers will release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff.