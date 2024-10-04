George Kittle Injury: Listed as questionable

Kittle (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle returned to practice Friday after missing the two previous sessions, and while he didn't show enough to avoid a game designation, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard notes that the tight end was "moving around well" during Friday's practice. Fantasy managers would still be wise to have a backup plan on hand in case Kittle takes a turn for the worse ahead of the 49ers' 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.