George Kittle headshot

George Kittle Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Kittle (ankle/hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

One day removed from not practicing due to ankle and hamstring issues, Kittle was back on the field, albeit with a cap on his reps. The 49ers may tag the tight end with an injury designation once they post their final Week 18 injury report Friday, but if he's ultimately able to suit up Sunday at Arizona, he'll be working with Joshua Dobbs under center instead of typical No. 1 option Brock Purdy, who is dealing a contusion and nerve inflammation in his right throwing elbow.

George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
