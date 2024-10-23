George Kittle Injury: No practice Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (foot) won't practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

During Shanahan's rundown of injured 49ers on Monday, Kittle was included as day-to-day due to a sprained foot, so it's no surprise the team is taking a cautious approach with the veteran tight end. Kittle thus will have two more chances to get in some activity this week before San Francisco potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. If he's able to suit up, Kittle likely will be one of the top targets for QB Brock Purdy, as WR Brandon Aiyuk was lost for the season due to ACL and MCL tears, WR Deebo Samuel is recovering from pneumonia, and WR Jauan Jennings still isn't practicing due to a hip injury.