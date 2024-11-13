Fantasy Football
George Kittle headshot

George Kittle Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 1:02pm

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan relayed Monday that Kittle was dealing with hamstring irritation, which will keep him out of the first session of the week. Kittle has gutted through hamstring, rib and foot injuries this season, missing only one game (Week 3) as a result, but it's unclear if he may be in danger of another DNP in Week 11. His activity level, or lack thereof, Thursday and Friday likely will provide some insight into his odds to play Sunday against the Seahawks.

