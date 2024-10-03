George Kittle Injury: Officially DNP on Thursday

Kittle (ribs) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A rib injury has been attached to Kittle since he was reported to be questionable to return at halftime of this past Sunday's win against the Patriots. He didn't miss a beat as he was back in the game for the 49ers' first possession of the third quarter, finishing with a 94 percent snap share and four catches (on four targets) for 45 yards and one touchdown. Coach Kyle Shanahan termed Kittle day-to-day Monday, but the tight end has followed that up with back-to-back DNPs to begin Week 5 prep. On a positive note, Kittle was spotted in uniform and working on the side Thursday, per Wagoner, so he may be trending in the right direction. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Kittle enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals.