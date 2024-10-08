George Kittle Injury: Puts in limited practice

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle (ribs) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle has been nursing the rib injury since the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Patriots, but he logged a full workload (57 snaps) while finishing with eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 12 targets in this past weekend's loss to the Cardinals. Though the 49ers are facing a quick turnaround for Week 6 with a Thursday night matchup with the Seahawks, Kittle's involvement in practice Tuesday suggests he's on track to handle his usual role in Seattle. The 49ers will decide whether Kittle carries a designation into the Week 6 contest following Wednesday's practice.