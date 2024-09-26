George Kittle Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Kittle (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle has put together back-to-back capped sessions during Week 4 prep, implying that he's doing everything in his power to keep his absence to just one game after he popped up on last Thursday's injury report due to hamstring tightness. He may have to upgrade to full at Friday's practice in order to go into the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Patriots.