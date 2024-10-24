George Kittle Injury: Returns as limited Thursday

Kittle (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan announced a litany of updates on injured 49ers, including Kittle, who was deemed day-to-day due to a foot sprain. Kittle wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but he returned to drills one day later with a cap on his reps, potentially putting him on a path to suit up Sunday versus the Cowboys. Considering Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is out for the season, Deebo Samuel (wrist) is recovering from pneumonia and Jauan Jennings (hip) hasn't practiced this week, Kittle could serve as San Francisco's top pass catcher this weekend, assuming he's active.