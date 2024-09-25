George Kittle Injury: Set for limited practice

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (hamstring) will be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle showed up on the 49ers' Week 3 injury report last Thursday as a non-participant due to hamstring tightness, which kept him out of Friday's session and Sunday's eventual road loss to the Rams. Shanahan noted Monday that the team was hopeful Kittle would be able to practice this week, and the tight end will do so in his first session of Week 4 prep. Kittle thus will have two more chances to get back to full before San Francisco potentially marks him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Patriots.